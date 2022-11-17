 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

