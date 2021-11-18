 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

{{featured_button_text}}

Culpeper's evening forecast: Rain ending early. Clearing late. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News