Culpeper's evening forecast: Rain ending early. Clearing late. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
