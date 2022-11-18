Culpeper's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt. These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important.
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Culpeper's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Culpeper folk…
This evening in Culpeper: Periods of rain. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Saturda…