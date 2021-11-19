For the drive home in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
For the drive home in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Culpeper…
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
This evening in Culpeper: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it wi…
During the bomb cyclone and atmospheric river that pummeled California in October, peak individual wave heights of as much as 60 feet were measured.
Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are i…
This evening in Culpeper: Mostly clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow…