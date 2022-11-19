 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Mainly clear. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

