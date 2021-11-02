Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.