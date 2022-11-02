Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.