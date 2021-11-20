 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Culpeper: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert