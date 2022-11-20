 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

