Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

