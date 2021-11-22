 Skip to main content
Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Tuesday. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

