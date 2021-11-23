This evening in Culpeper: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degr…
For the drive home in Culpeper: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. To…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are i…
Culpeper's evening forecast: Rain ending early. Clearing late. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Culpeper folks should see…
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We'll se…
During the bomb cyclone and atmospheric river that pummeled California in October, peak individual wave heights of as much as 60 feet were measured.
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …