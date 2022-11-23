For the drive home in Culpeper: Mostly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Culpeper area. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
