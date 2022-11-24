 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

