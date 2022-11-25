Culpeper's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
The start of the extended Thanksgiving weekend will be a quiet one, with no weather-related travel problems within a 500-mile drive of Virginia on Wednesday.
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Sunday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today.…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecast…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Saturday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …
Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly c…
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.