Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.