Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

