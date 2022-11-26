This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
The start of the extended Thanksgiving weekend will be a quiet one, with no weather-related travel problems within a 500-mile drive of Virginia on Wednesday.
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Sunday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today.…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecast…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Saturday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …
Culpeper's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s tomo…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.