Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

