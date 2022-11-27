 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low 46F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

