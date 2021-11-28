 Skip to main content
Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Monday. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

