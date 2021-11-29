Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
