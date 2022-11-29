This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from WED 12:00 PM EST until THU 12:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
The start of the extended Thanksgiving weekend will be a quiet one, with no weather-related travel problems within a 500-mile drive of Virginia on Wednesday.
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
