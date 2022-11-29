Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from WED 12:00 PM EST until THU 12:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.