 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

{{featured_button_text}}

Culpeper's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Widespread frost likely. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News