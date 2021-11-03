Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Widespread frost likely. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.