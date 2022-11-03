 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Culpeper: Mostly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert