For the drive home in Culpeper: Mostly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
November will start warmer than normal across Virginia, but it is only a matter of time until the colder weather settles in.
