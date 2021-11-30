This evening in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
