Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

