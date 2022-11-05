Culpeper's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
November will start warmer than normal across Virginia, but it is only a matter of time until the colder weather settles in.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
There are two types of waterspouts: fair weather waterspouts and tornadic waterspouts.