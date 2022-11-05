Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.