Culpeper's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
