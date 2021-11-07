Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Mostly clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.