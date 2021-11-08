Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Culpeper. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
