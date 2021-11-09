Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.