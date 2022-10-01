Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Rain likely. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.