Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
