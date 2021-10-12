 Skip to main content
Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

