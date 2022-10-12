Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
