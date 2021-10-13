This evening's outlook for Culpeper: A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
