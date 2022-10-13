This evening's outlook for Culpeper: A shower is possible early. A few clouds from time to time. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
