 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News