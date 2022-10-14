 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

