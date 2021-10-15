 Skip to main content
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Culpeper area. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

