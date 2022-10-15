Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Generally fair. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.