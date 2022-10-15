 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Culpeper: Generally fair. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Virginia prepares for Ian as hurricane plows into Florida coast

Virginia prepares for Ian as hurricane plows into Florida coast

Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert