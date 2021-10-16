 Skip to main content
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

