Culpeper's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy …
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderst…
If another Hurricane Isabel hit the Chesapeake Bay area a few decades from now, it could affect at least a million more people and cause $6 billion more in damage than when it landed in 2003, new research suggests.
This evening in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted to…
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 d…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
This evening in Culpeper: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Culpeper will see warm t…