Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Learn about the importance of accurate translations of weather forecasts as well as fall foliage on two new episodes of the Across the Sky podcast.
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated and why it takes so long to add them up
Preliminary property damage estimates for Ian so far range from $42 billion to as much as $258 billion, with some landing in the middle.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Partly clo…
Ian has dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone as it moved across South Carolina.