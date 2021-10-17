This evening in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
