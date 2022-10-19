Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Mainly clear. Widespread frost likely. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.