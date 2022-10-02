 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

Virginia prepares for Ian as hurricane plows into Florida coast

Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.

