This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Mostly clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
