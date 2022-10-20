Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.