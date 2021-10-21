For the drive home in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
