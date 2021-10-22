 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News